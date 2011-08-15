American Superconductor with workforce reduction

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is eliminating 150 positions across the organization. Upon completion of the action, AMSC expects to employ nearly 600 people worldwide.

"These workforce reductions are necessary to maintain the health of the business in the wake of our business and contractual issues with Sinovel," said AMSC President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel McGahn. "Expenses have been reduced in virtually all departments, levels and major geographies, but we have focused on limiting the impact on customer-facing and research and development functions, which are integral to our growth and diversification initiatives."