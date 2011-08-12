© Samsung

Samsung Galaxy R comes with Nvidia Tegra2

Samsung Electronics' latest Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy R, sports a 4.19-inch screen, features the Nvidia Tegra2 mobile super chip and the Android 2.3 (also known as Gingerbread) operating system.

"Samsung’s newest super phone shows off Tegra’s multimedia power, and is a great example of what consumers expect from one of the world’s top phone makers,” said Michael Rayfield, general manager of Nvidia’s mobile business.



The Galaxy R features:



- Tegra 2 super chip

- 4.19" WVGA Super Clear LCD touchscreen

- Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) operating system

- 720p HD video capture and 1080p Full HD playback (Divx, WMV, MP4, H.264 B/P only)

- Built-in memory of 8GB and support for 32GB Micro SD

- Size: 125.7 x 66.7 x 9.55 mm

- Weight: 131 grams



The Galaxy R is available in Sweden, and is coming to other regions soon, including North & Eastern Europe, South East & West Asia, Middle East Asia, and China.