IMS donates thin film chip resistors to Brigham Young University

International Manufacturing Services, Inc. (IMS) donated a generous quantity of thin film chip resistors to the Department of Computer and Electrical Engineering at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

“We’re pleased to provide these products to Brigham Young University to help support their engineering research efforts,” Dan Ziroli, Director of Sales & Marketing for IMS, stated. “Close cooperation and support between industry and institutions of higher learning has always yielded dividends and discoveries in the advancement of technology.”



In thanking IMS, Dr. Rajan Komanduri said, “This large collection of high-quality resistors not only makes the design process easier but also brings concepts closer to practical applications.”



*Image (L‐R): Zhenchao Yang, Dr. Karl Warnick, Matt Morin, Dr. Rajan Komanduri , Binh Tran, Dr. Hassan Safdary.