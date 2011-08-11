Nokia Siemens Networks expands in Chennai

Nokia Siemens Networks, is expanding its Chennai (Oragadam) manufacturing facility from 35'000 to 55'000 square meters, and increasing the number of product lines to 33.

The expansion will significantly increase existing manufacturing capacity, allowing Nokia Siemens Networks to export approximately 37% of the facility’s production across the Asia Pacific.



Since its inception in 2008, Nokia Siemens Networks has invested over USD 70 million (50 million Euros) in the Chennai facility that has rolled out more than 860'000 units to date.



“This expansion will strengthen India’s position as one of our major manufacturing hubs in the Asia Pacific,” said Ashish Chowdhary, head of India and customer operations East, Nokia Siemens Networks. “Above all, our unwavering focus on the customer, continued investments in the country and the use of available local talent will reiterate our commitment towards supporting the growth of India’s growing telecom sector.”