USB SuperSpeed to grow at 178% CAGR through 2015

The transition to SuperSpeed USB is occurring more rapidly than previously anticipated, due primarily to quicker integration of the new standard into core logic chipsets.

Yet, low-/full-speed and high-speed USB will remain relevant for the near future as well. Low-/full-speed will remain the interface of choice in mice and keyboards, and high-speed will remain in many PC peripheral and CE applications. New In-Stat research forecasts that USB will grow at 7.4% through 2015 with most of that growth being fueled from SuperSpeed devices which will have an impressive CAGR of 178% over that same time period.



“Because the throughput of SuperSpeed USB — 10 times that of high-speed USB — is not required in some devices, adoption will not initially be as broad as for full- and high-speed USB,” says Brian O’Rourke, Research Director. “However, SuperSpeed USB will gain significant initial penetration in markets requiring transfers of increasingly larger pools of data. This process is underway in applications such as PCs, external hard disk drives, and USB flash drives. It will happen over the next few years in applications such as digital still cameras, camcorders, and portable media players.”



Interesting Details



- More than 3.5-billion USB devices shipped in 2010.



- High-speed USB is still the most popular USB interface, comprising over three-quarters of USB device shipments in 2010.



- Mobile phones are a key driver for USB overall, and will play a role in the adoption of SuperSpeed USB.



- The price of SuperSpeed silicon will begin to approach the cost of high-speed USB, on both the host and device side, over the next two to three years.