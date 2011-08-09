© Microchip Business | August 09, 2011
Microchip with PIC32 Board for GUI Development
Microchip Technology launched a Low-Cost Controllerless (LCC) Graphics PICtail Plus Daughter Board (part # AC164144), which enables the development of graphics applications without an external graphics controller.
Many user interfaces are migrating toward intuitive, easy-to-use graphics-driven systems with touch-screen capability. However, the addition of an external graphics controller can be cost prohibitive for applications in highly competitive markets, such as consumer appliances.
/ © Microchip / The 32-bit PIC32 microcontroller (MCU)-powered LCC Graphics PICtail Plus Daughter Board enables developers to directly drive 256 (8-bit-per-pixel)-color graphical user interfaces utilizing the PIC32 MCU’s on-chip memory, Direct Memory Access controller, and Parallel Master Port. This eliminates the need for an external graphics controller and lowers the Bill of Materials cost.
Additionally, the board enables developers to jumper in the onboard 256 KB of SRAM to support 65K (16-bit-per-pixel)-color WQVGA interfaces.
“With the LCC Graphics PICtail Plus Daughter Board, designers can leverage the power of PIC32 MCUs to do more with less, eliminating the added cost of an external graphics controller for lower-end applications,” said Sumit Mitra, vice president of Microchip’s High-Performance Microcontroller Division.
This new daughter board can be used with an Explorer 16 Development Board or PIC32 Starter Kit, such as the PIC32 USB Starter Kit 2, and can be hooked up to any of the LCD panels available from Microchip, including the Truly 3.2” QVGA and Powertip 4.3” WQVGA display panels.
It is supported by Microchip’s free Graphics Library and makes it easy to incorporate graphical user interfaces onto designs in the industrial (e.g. control panels), home appliance (e.g. coffee machines, washing machines and dryers), consumer (e.g. thermostats, security-alarm panels, educational toys) and automotive markets (e.g. driver information displays), among others.
Pricing & Availability
The LCC Graphics PICtail Plus Daughter Board (part # AC164144) is available for USD 89.99. The board can be purchased at microchipDIRECT.
