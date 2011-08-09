Lattice supplies communication system to Grady County Jail

Lattice has installed an inmate call management system for the Grady County 600-bed Jail in Oklahoma.

Lattice CEO Paul Burgess said, “To date we have installed our sophisticated call management system in 49 correctional facilities accommodating nearly 10'000 inmates. Due to our strong track record and a reputation for reliable technology with rural and county jails, we are increasingly asked to bid and we are winning ever larger contract awards. These systems provide not only first rate communications but are also generating useful new revenue sources for the facilities themselves.”