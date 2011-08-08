Nokia Siemens Networks to lay off 1'500

Nokia Siemens Networks is laying off 1'500 of the recently acquired 6'900 Motorola employees.

The Germany headquartered company had acquired Motorola's telecoms network unit in April for USD 1.2 billion. The layoffs will affect staff working in the GSM and Wimax technology divisions in several countries (including Great Britain and the USA), reports Reuters.