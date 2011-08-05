Electronic sensor "tounge" under development

Swedish research financier Vinnova is giving the university in Linköping, Sweden, some 8 million swedish kronor, a little less than one million euro, to develop an electronic tounge.

Why, you may ask? Earlier this year, there were some problems regarding the water supply in northern Sweden. Bacteria found its way into the water, presumably from the sewers. This forced people to boil the usualy excellent Swedish water.



Because of this, a system on sensors will now be developed into an electronic tounge. It will then ”taste” the waters for any sign of polution, according to lokal newspaper Länstidingen Östersund. Several swedish companies will take part, Combitech, Proxenda, Senset, Sensistor and Tekniska verken, Linköaping.