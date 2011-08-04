Atmel powers Samsung Galaxy S II touchscreen

Samsung has selected the Atmel maXTouch mXT224E controller to power its next-generation Galaxy S II touchscreen.

The Samsung Galaxy S II smartphone runs on the Android OS version 2.3, also known as Gingerbread, and includes a 4.3-inch super AMOLED with a capacitive touchscreen powered by the Atmel maXTouch 224E controller. The smartphone includes up to 32GB of internal memory, an 8-megapixel front- and rear-facing camera, a GPS, and Wi-Fi connection with HSDPA. The Galaxy S2 includes a TouchWiz 4.0 interface with music, gaming and e-reading hubs.



"Samsung continues to develop some of the most innovative touch smartphones on the market," said Helen Francis, senior manager of touch marketing, Atmel Corporation. "Atmel is thrilled to be powering Samsung's next-generation smartphone touchscreens with our enhanced maXTouch solutions. Samsung's confidence in Atmel's touch technology is further evidence that we continue to lead the market with ideal solutions for the most innovative touchscreen devices."