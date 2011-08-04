Business | August 04, 2011
Growth of DRAM content in PCs slows
The growth rate of DRAM content in personal computers (PCs) is set for a historic decline, writes IHS iSuppli.
The average annual increase in DRAM amount for each new PC is not expected to exceed 35% after 2012, down from an average 48% during the last quarter-century,
After climbing 38% in 2009 and 25% in 2010, average DRAM content per PC will rise 30% in 2011 and 35% in 2012. The year 2012, however, will represent the last high point for growth, with the amount of annual DRAM content growth in the following years expected to be significantly less than 35%. Such a level would represent a significant slowdown from the compounded annual rate of 48% from 1985 to 2009 and from the 40-45% yearly expansions routinely seen in the early 2000s.
Operating systems slim down
One reason for the progressively smaller rates of increase in DRAM, the main memory in computers, is the tendency among recent and emerging operating systems to run leaner.
Each new release in Microsoft Corp.’s line of Windows operating systems historically demanded greater computing resources and more memory content. For instance, significant jumps in DRAM content occurred with the release of Windows 95, Windows 98 and Windows Vista. And while a dramatic bump in DRAM content did not materialize for Windows XP during delivery of the operating system in 2001, DRAM content rose, in fact, during the two years after the XP release.
The pattern stopped, however, with Windows 7, which had the same DRAM requirements as its predecessor, Windows Vista. From Windows 7’s release in 2009 until a year later, DRAM content growth per PC actually dropped 13%—auguring the kind of lower expansion rates likely to be seen in the years to come.
Now it appears that the path established by Windows 7 is ready to continue in the forthcoming Windows 8 operating system, slated for release in the second half of 2012. Already, Microsoft has made clear in early comments that Windows 8 will not have hardware requirements—including those related to DRAM and memory—that will exceed those of Windows 7.
Other memory drivers
While a new operating system no longer requires an automatic increase in hardware requirements, what PC users do with operating systems—launching simultaneous applications, streaming memory intensive video files, for instance—is sure to translate into demand for ever-greater amounts of memory.
As the appetite for digital data swells continually among consumers, so too will the memory requirements needed to feed the ravening beast, IHS believes.
And though the operating system may no longer be the primary driver for memory growth, the constant craving to do more, in less time, is certain to continue.
After climbing 38% in 2009 and 25% in 2010, average DRAM content per PC will rise 30% in 2011 and 35% in 2012. The year 2012, however, will represent the last high point for growth, with the amount of annual DRAM content growth in the following years expected to be significantly less than 35%. Such a level would represent a significant slowdown from the compounded annual rate of 48% from 1985 to 2009 and from the 40-45% yearly expansions routinely seen in the early 2000s.
Operating systems slim down
One reason for the progressively smaller rates of increase in DRAM, the main memory in computers, is the tendency among recent and emerging operating systems to run leaner.
Each new release in Microsoft Corp.’s line of Windows operating systems historically demanded greater computing resources and more memory content. For instance, significant jumps in DRAM content occurred with the release of Windows 95, Windows 98 and Windows Vista. And while a dramatic bump in DRAM content did not materialize for Windows XP during delivery of the operating system in 2001, DRAM content rose, in fact, during the two years after the XP release.
The pattern stopped, however, with Windows 7, which had the same DRAM requirements as its predecessor, Windows Vista. From Windows 7’s release in 2009 until a year later, DRAM content growth per PC actually dropped 13%—auguring the kind of lower expansion rates likely to be seen in the years to come.
Now it appears that the path established by Windows 7 is ready to continue in the forthcoming Windows 8 operating system, slated for release in the second half of 2012. Already, Microsoft has made clear in early comments that Windows 8 will not have hardware requirements—including those related to DRAM and memory—that will exceed those of Windows 7.
Other memory drivers
While a new operating system no longer requires an automatic increase in hardware requirements, what PC users do with operating systems—launching simultaneous applications, streaming memory intensive video files, for instance—is sure to translate into demand for ever-greater amounts of memory.
As the appetite for digital data swells continually among consumers, so too will the memory requirements needed to feed the ravening beast, IHS believes.
And though the operating system may no longer be the primary driver for memory growth, the constant craving to do more, in less time, is certain to continue.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments