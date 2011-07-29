WiLAN signs 4 new V-Chip licensees

Wi-LAN has signed multi-year running royalty agreements for the Company’s U.S. V-Chip patent with Favi Entertainment, HKC Overseas Limited, Makena Electronic (Shenzen) Co., Ltd. and TMAX Digital Inc. Terms of the agreements are confidential.

“Since joining the WiLAN team in 2007, Tim has been a very active contributor to our V-Chip licensing activities and ongoing research and development efforts,” said Jim Skippen, Chairman & CEO. “We have licensed our V-Chip technology to 127 companies, many of which are world leading television manufacturers, and we are pleased that unlicensed suppliers and new market entrants are taking licenses.”



Millions of V-Chip-enabled TVs and digital TV receivers are sold each year under license to WiLAN’s V-Chip technology. WiLAN’s V-Chip licensees include global television manufacturers and vendors such as Amtran, Bang & Olufsen a/s, Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industries), Funai and Sanyo. In addition, WiLAN’s V-Chip technology has been licensed for use in the PC/TV market by Cyberlink Corporation, a leader and pioneer in enabling digital multimedia on PCs.



In January 2010, WiLAN initiated litigation alleging fraud and infringement of the Company’s U.S. V-Chip patent against defendant LG Electronics, Inc. WiLAN expects a trial later this year or in early 2012 if an appropriate settlement acceptable to WiLAN is not reached earlier.