RIM lays off 2'000 staff worldwide

Canada-based RIM is reducing its global workforce across all functions by approximately 2'000 employees - or 10% of its employees.

"RIM intends to notify impacted employees in North America and certain other countries this week. The remainder of the global workforce reductions will occur at a later date subject to local laws and regulations. All impacted employees will receive severance packages and outplacement support", a statement reads.



Following the completion of the workforce reduction, RIM’s global workforce is expected to be approximately 17'000 people.