Business | July 22, 2011
Understanding SMD power inductors
Power inductors play an important role in voltage conversion applications by yielding lower core losses. They are also used to store energy, filter EMI noise, and provide lower signal loss in system designs.
The increased utilization of battery powered miniaturized portable electronics such as mobile phones, notebook PCs, and handheld game devices has led to the added use of these popular, small-sized SMD power inductors into system designs.
As a precondition to constructing an outstanding product that is also competitive, electronic product designers must deeply understand the characteristics of each component being considered for the system design and select the appropriate parts based on that understanding. Even further, proper power consumption design is the most vital aspect in battery powered systems. Accurate comprehension of the energy storage feature of power inductors is essential for system designers.
The addition of power inductors frees up limited board space while filtering noise and providing a stored energy source.
Surface mount power inductors are used to store energy while also filtering EMI currents with a low-loss inductance for voltage conversion applications. They are also used in DC-to-DC converters for a wide range of products in a variety of applications. Requiring minimal printed circuit board (PCB) space, power inductors provide a high-performance, multiphase design that significantly reduces the overall system cost.
Power Inductor Parameters
The key parameters of a power inductor are as follows:
L-Inductance
The primary functional parameter of an inductor. Inductance is the property in an electrical circuit where a change in the electric current through that circuit induces an electromotive force that opposes the change in the current. The unit of inductance is the henry (H). This parameter determines the current output and ripple noise level.
DCR-DC Resistance
The resistance in the power inductor due to the length and diameter of the winding wire that is used. DCR is the key parameter for power efficiency. The power consumption will increase if a larger DCR power inductor is used.
Rated Current
Rated current is the maximum allowable operational current of the inductor. If the applied current exceeds the rated current, the self-temperature rise and the drop of the inductance value will exceed specification, and the performance and reliability will be decreased.
For power inductors, there are two different definitions to describe the rated current, which is based on self-temperature rise or on inductance change.
Laird Technologies defines the maximum rated current as the maximum amount of current by which inductance will drop by a typical value of 10% of initial inductance.
SRF (Self-Resonant Frequency)
The inductor’s self-resonant frequency (SRF) is the frequency where the inductor and parasitic capacitor among coil windings resonates, as shown in Figure 1 below. At a higher frequency than SRF, the inductor appears as capacitive rather than inductive, and is defined as a minimum value in megahertz (MHz). The higher the SRF, the higher the inductor’s effective operational frequency range. So, the operational frequency selected for the inductor should be lower than the SRF.
Figure 1: Equivalent Circuit
Shielded and Unshielded SMD Power Inductors
First, the magnetic field generated by the shielded power inductor keeps the magnetic field within the inductor. It emits few magnetic fields outside the package and has a less negative effect on others parts that are in close proximity to it, therefore minimizing the coupling to other components or modules. In an unshielded inductor, some of the magnetic flux field is radiated outside. If a sensitive component or module is in close proximity to it, its normal functionality may be affected.
Since the entire magnetic flux field is contained within the inductor, the power efficiency is higher. The inductor also contains less wire turns if it has equal inductance with the unshielded inductor. This results in the DCR being smaller for a shielded inductor, as compared to that of an unshielded one.
If the DCR is the same for both the shielded and unshielded inductors, then this implies that the inductors utilize the same wire and winding turns. The shielded inductor should have a higher inductance value than the unshielded one. However, the inductance change versus the current curve will drop earlier because of saturation characteristics. This determines that the unshielded power inductor is easier to work with in a larger current.
Power Inductor Applications
Power inductors mainly have three applications:
• Low pass frequency noise filter
• Conducted EMI noise filter
• Energy storage in DC-to-DC converter.
Low pass frequency filter applications are mostly used in DC power lines in order to filter the low frequency ripple current noise. Larger inductors also can be used in AC inputs as conducted EMI noise filters in order to meet the regulatory requirements.
DC-to-DC Power Converter: Buck and Boost DC-DC Converter
SMD power inductors are widely used in DC-to-DC converters as energy storage parts in the circuit. There are typically buck, boost, and buck-boost converters which convert the DC input voltage from high to low or low to high in order to provide the DC power to various circuits in an electronic system.
Summary
As battery devices continue to be designed and produced with slimmer profiles, implementation of convergence components that perform a variety of functions is more important than ever. Power inductors play an important role in voltage conversion applications by yielding lower core losses and are used to store energy, filter EMI noise, and provide lower signal loss and handle higher power capability in system designs. The result is a high-performance, rugged constructed design with a small footprint that requires significantly less total pc board space and a lowered overall system cost.
Laird Technologies can provide a series of SMD power inductors, including shielded and unshielded, which are widely utilized in the electronics market. The inductors cover from 1uH to 10uH, and have a current from 20mA to a larger current of 30A with a constraint size to save space in portable electronic systems.
-----
Note: The complete Application Note - with graphics and further information can be downloaded from Laird Technology.
As a precondition to constructing an outstanding product that is also competitive, electronic product designers must deeply understand the characteristics of each component being considered for the system design and select the appropriate parts based on that understanding. Even further, proper power consumption design is the most vital aspect in battery powered systems. Accurate comprehension of the energy storage feature of power inductors is essential for system designers.
The addition of power inductors frees up limited board space while filtering noise and providing a stored energy source.
Surface mount power inductors are used to store energy while also filtering EMI currents with a low-loss inductance for voltage conversion applications. They are also used in DC-to-DC converters for a wide range of products in a variety of applications. Requiring minimal printed circuit board (PCB) space, power inductors provide a high-performance, multiphase design that significantly reduces the overall system cost.
Power Inductor Parameters
The key parameters of a power inductor are as follows:
L-Inductance
The primary functional parameter of an inductor. Inductance is the property in an electrical circuit where a change in the electric current through that circuit induces an electromotive force that opposes the change in the current. The unit of inductance is the henry (H). This parameter determines the current output and ripple noise level.
DCR-DC Resistance
The resistance in the power inductor due to the length and diameter of the winding wire that is used. DCR is the key parameter for power efficiency. The power consumption will increase if a larger DCR power inductor is used.
Rated Current
Rated current is the maximum allowable operational current of the inductor. If the applied current exceeds the rated current, the self-temperature rise and the drop of the inductance value will exceed specification, and the performance and reliability will be decreased.
For power inductors, there are two different definitions to describe the rated current, which is based on self-temperature rise or on inductance change.
Laird Technologies defines the maximum rated current as the maximum amount of current by which inductance will drop by a typical value of 10% of initial inductance.
SRF (Self-Resonant Frequency)
The inductor’s self-resonant frequency (SRF) is the frequency where the inductor and parasitic capacitor among coil windings resonates, as shown in Figure 1 below. At a higher frequency than SRF, the inductor appears as capacitive rather than inductive, and is defined as a minimum value in megahertz (MHz). The higher the SRF, the higher the inductor’s effective operational frequency range. So, the operational frequency selected for the inductor should be lower than the SRF.
Figure 1: Equivalent Circuit
Shielded and Unshielded SMD Power Inductors
First, the magnetic field generated by the shielded power inductor keeps the magnetic field within the inductor. It emits few magnetic fields outside the package and has a less negative effect on others parts that are in close proximity to it, therefore minimizing the coupling to other components or modules. In an unshielded inductor, some of the magnetic flux field is radiated outside. If a sensitive component or module is in close proximity to it, its normal functionality may be affected.
Since the entire magnetic flux field is contained within the inductor, the power efficiency is higher. The inductor also contains less wire turns if it has equal inductance with the unshielded inductor. This results in the DCR being smaller for a shielded inductor, as compared to that of an unshielded one.
If the DCR is the same for both the shielded and unshielded inductors, then this implies that the inductors utilize the same wire and winding turns. The shielded inductor should have a higher inductance value than the unshielded one. However, the inductance change versus the current curve will drop earlier because of saturation characteristics. This determines that the unshielded power inductor is easier to work with in a larger current.
Power Inductor Applications
Power inductors mainly have three applications:
• Low pass frequency noise filter
• Conducted EMI noise filter
• Energy storage in DC-to-DC converter.
Low pass frequency filter applications are mostly used in DC power lines in order to filter the low frequency ripple current noise. Larger inductors also can be used in AC inputs as conducted EMI noise filters in order to meet the regulatory requirements.
DC-to-DC Power Converter: Buck and Boost DC-DC Converter
SMD power inductors are widely used in DC-to-DC converters as energy storage parts in the circuit. There are typically buck, boost, and buck-boost converters which convert the DC input voltage from high to low or low to high in order to provide the DC power to various circuits in an electronic system.
Summary
As battery devices continue to be designed and produced with slimmer profiles, implementation of convergence components that perform a variety of functions is more important than ever. Power inductors play an important role in voltage conversion applications by yielding lower core losses and are used to store energy, filter EMI noise, and provide lower signal loss and handle higher power capability in system designs. The result is a high-performance, rugged constructed design with a small footprint that requires significantly less total pc board space and a lowered overall system cost.
Laird Technologies can provide a series of SMD power inductors, including shielded and unshielded, which are widely utilized in the electronics market. The inductors cover from 1uH to 10uH, and have a current from 20mA to a larger current of 30A with a constraint size to save space in portable electronic systems.
-----
Note: The complete Application Note - with graphics and further information can be downloaded from Laird Technology.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments