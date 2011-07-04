© Evertiq Compilation Business | July 04, 2011
Now that is one ugly phone
True, there are some wonderfully and beautifully designed gadgets out there. What constitutes a beautiful mobile phone? We do not really want to argue the case. Besides, they are not even half as much fun as the truly ugly ones.
Believe me, there are some really hideous phones walking the planet right now. And: we are set dead straight on finding them.
So, I have been pestering the guys here in the office and tried to wiggle out their most favourite ugly phone. Here is our list.
Siemens Xelibri
Truthfully? For a while. we didn't actually dare putting a picture of them in here. The entire line looks like it has been intended for different areas. Anything but mobile phones that is: a rather large thermometer, a toy, something like a an egg impersonation & something we haven't decided on yet.
Virgin Mobile Lobster 700TV
Well, what can you expect from a mobile phone that has been dubbed 'Lobster'. I am asking you. Seriously. Who came up with that? Mind you, there is one good thing about it. They had the decency to make it NOT look like a lobster. But it is still an ugly phone.
Samsung SGH-P300
Looking for a decent Halloween costume? Try the Samsung P300. You will look like a 5th grader working for the tax authorities. Nothing is scarier, believe me.
Vertu Boucheron Cobra
What do you get when plastering an ugly phone with jewels? Not just an ugly phone, but a hideous one. We are trying very hard to find something nice about it. Yes, they only sold a few of them. Thank goodness for that.
And the winner is ...
To slam mobile phones isn't that much fun, if you have to do it all by yourself. That is the reason, why we ask you to tell us about the ugliest that you came across. Leave a short comment below or write an emailcontact. In August we will present the Top5 for you to vote on. The ugliest of them all will be presented in September.
So, I have been pestering the guys here in the office and tried to wiggle out their most favourite ugly phone. Here is our list.
Siemens Xelibri
Truthfully? For a while. we didn't actually dare putting a picture of them in here. The entire line looks like it has been intended for different areas. Anything but mobile phones that is: a rather large thermometer, a toy, something like a an egg impersonation & something we haven't decided on yet.
Virgin Mobile Lobster 700TV
Well, what can you expect from a mobile phone that has been dubbed 'Lobster'. I am asking you. Seriously. Who came up with that? Mind you, there is one good thing about it. They had the decency to make it NOT look like a lobster. But it is still an ugly phone.
Samsung SGH-P300
Looking for a decent Halloween costume? Try the Samsung P300. You will look like a 5th grader working for the tax authorities. Nothing is scarier, believe me.
Vertu Boucheron Cobra
What do you get when plastering an ugly phone with jewels? Not just an ugly phone, but a hideous one. We are trying very hard to find something nice about it. Yes, they only sold a few of them. Thank goodness for that.
And the winner is ...
To slam mobile phones isn't that much fun, if you have to do it all by yourself. That is the reason, why we ask you to tell us about the ugliest that you came across. Leave a short comment below or write an emailcontact. In August we will present the Top5 for you to vote on. The ugliest of them all will be presented in September.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments