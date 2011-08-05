A trip down memory lane

© iFixit / Which one of those is tennis?

Who would have thought that rummaging around in the early beginnings of gaming would be ever so interesting. We would never have seen a cardboard cover? Or the label Made in the USA.

As usual, the guys from iFixit are full of surprises. And – what is even more important – they have discovered the Magnavox Odyssey 100. And – to your and our delight – they have taken it apart to have a closer look.After the successful release of the original Ralph Baer-designed Magnavox Odyssey in 1972, the Odyssey 100 was released as its successor in 1975. With just two games (tennis & hockey) choices were easy and manageable.To quote the iFixit gurus, “The Magnavox Odyssey 100 was nothing short of awesome (for 1975): Black & White graphics, two games, manual scoring, three control knobs for each player. This has to be one of the simplest consoles of all times”.The board has a single layer of conductive traces that connect all the components. That would include the RF modulator, the buzzer and ICs. These are provided by Texas Instruments (16 pin DIPs). The Odyssey 100 uses discrete circuitry, which explains the many external jumper wires and through-hole components found on the board.