NXG Electronics with new distribution deal

NXG Electronics Ltd has been offered a distribution deal by Intelligent Recording Ltd.

Managing Director of NXG Electronics Ltd, Chris Perkins says " This is a fantastic opportunity for NXG Electronics as it enables the company to enter the retail and consumer markets with their sister company NXGDirect.com. Intelligent Recording have a high end line up of recording products and the recently launched "Call Mynah" World's First Universal Call recorder for Mobile Phones will be a great hit for organisations who need to record mobile phone conversations".