Business | July 01, 2011
Ansys to acquire Apache Design Solutions
Ansys will acquire Apache for a purchase price of approximately USD 310 million in cash, which includes an estimated USD 29 million in cash on Apache's balance sheet.
The agreement also includes retention provisions and incentives for key members of management and employees, earned over a three fiscal year period following closing, including an additional USD 13 million of performance equity awards.
Ansys intends to fund the transaction with cash on-hand from the combined organization. The transaction, currently anticipated to close in the third calendar quarter of 2011, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. After the closing, Apache will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ansys.
"We are very excited about the power-efficient design software that Apache adds to Ansys' simulation capabilities," said James E. Cashman III, President and CEOr of Ansys. "The addition of this technology will drive energy-efficient electronic product development in the 21st century. Both companies have a strong commitment to their customers and employees while sharing a passion for innovation and cutting edge technology. This combination will further strengthen and promote thought leadership allowing us to better serve our customers by accelerating the delivery of comprehensive, customer-driven engineering simulation solutions. We see this as an opportunity to strengthen the Ansys vision for solving chip, package and board design problems."
"The combination of these two great companies with emerging 3DIC technologies will lead to considerable advances within electronics," said Dr. Andrew T. Yang, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Apache. "The complementary nature of our electronic and thermal product offerings provides key technological strengths that enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive, innovative and world-class simulation technologies that customers demand."
Ansys intends to fund the transaction with cash on-hand from the combined organization. The transaction, currently anticipated to close in the third calendar quarter of 2011, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. After the closing, Apache will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ansys.
"We are very excited about the power-efficient design software that Apache adds to Ansys' simulation capabilities," said James E. Cashman III, President and CEOr of Ansys. "The addition of this technology will drive energy-efficient electronic product development in the 21st century. Both companies have a strong commitment to their customers and employees while sharing a passion for innovation and cutting edge technology. This combination will further strengthen and promote thought leadership allowing us to better serve our customers by accelerating the delivery of comprehensive, customer-driven engineering simulation solutions. We see this as an opportunity to strengthen the Ansys vision for solving chip, package and board design problems."
"The combination of these two great companies with emerging 3DIC technologies will lead to considerable advances within electronics," said Dr. Andrew T. Yang, co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Apache. "The complementary nature of our electronic and thermal product offerings provides key technological strengths that enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive, innovative and world-class simulation technologies that customers demand."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments