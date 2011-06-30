Micronic Mydata receives order from Asia

Micronic Mydata receives order for an FPS mask writer from a new customer in Asia.

Micronic Mydata AB announced an order for a mask writer in the FPS series from a new customer in Asia. The system is scheduled for delivery during the first quarter of 2012.



Micronic Mydata’s FPS mask writer enables volume production of high quality photomasks for multiple electronic applications.



“This order confirms the fact that we see to the customer’s need for flexibility, productivity and stability. The system enables cost effective production of several kinds of advanced electronics, such as electronic packaging, touch panels and color filters,” said Peter Uddfors, President and CEO of Micronic Mydata AB.