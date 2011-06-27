Never count on Techies to keep quiet

Nokia's new weapon in the global hunt for market shares? Apparently a Windows Phone codenamed 'Sea Ray'

Hungarian blog Technet posted videos and photos of Nokia CEO Stephen Elop presenting the phone to employees. Before that he asked people to turn off their recording devices for the phone was still confidential. Purpose or accident! We will never know.



The phone looks similar to the just released N9. Whilst the latter is based on the 'learning experience' Meego operating system, Sea Ray is supposedly Windows Phone 7 powered.



There is very little information on actual specs of the handset, but Nokia's CEO refers to an 8-megapixel camera with a Carl Zeiss lens. If Sea Ray is built exactly like the N9, as its chassis would suggests, then we could venture a guess: 1GB RAM and a 3.9-inch WVGA AMOLED display.



