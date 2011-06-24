Altium and Würth Elektronik collaborate

Altium and Würth Elektronik collaborate on new component libraries

In a close collaboration, Würth Elektronik's passive components unit and Altium developed and prepared a full set of libraries for Würth Elektronik’s passive components that is ready to use within Altium Designer.



Frank Krämer, Technical Marketing Director for Altium in EMEA, commented, “Altium is moving into a new model of partnership to provide third party libraries, templates, reference designs and other ready-to-use IP for our Altium Designer users. I believe this close collaboration between Altium and parts manufacturers will produce design IP that our customers can trust ‘out-of-the-box’, and adds significant value to being a member of the Altium design community. I am happy that we have Würth Elektronik on board to provide easy access to its high quality EMC components from the heart of Europe to our worldwide user base.”



Würth Elektronik’s Product Manager Christin Zierenner said, “We are happy to work closely and in partnership with Altium, because our customers are now able to easily access and re-use quality models for our components in the design process”.



Altium's collaboration with Würth Elektronik will extend beyond the initial component releases. The ongoing relationship will see the Würth Elektronik inventory kept up to date within the Altium vaults.



The first two libraries to be released into the Hobart Vault are the EMC Ferrite and Filter Inductor families with additional families to follow on a weekly basis.