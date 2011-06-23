Nexus S Teardown

© iFixit

Where do you find PCBs with giant holes in them? Right, the Nexus S. And: it's not just an optical illusion, the Nexus S is smiling at you!

Nearly one year after the release of the Nexus One, Google, in partnership with Samsung, has released its second official phone the Nexus S. It has some fancy gimmicks - whoops - features such as a curved display and 2.3 Gingerbread."That's great and everything, but we wanted to see what makes this baby tick", the guys from iFixit shout.The Nexus S is a variation of the Samsung Galaxy S, sporting more or less the same hardware specifications as its brethren. Notable changes to the Galaxy S include NFC (Near Field Communication) support and a Super AMOLED Contour Display.- 1 GHz ARM Cortex-A8 Hummingbird Multimedia Applications Processor based on the ARMv7 architecture.- 16 GB internal storage capacity- 512 MB total RAM- 5 MP rear-facing camera and a VGA (640x480) front-facing camera.- Android 2.3 (Gingerbread)- Skyworks SKY77529 Tx Front-End Module for Dual-Band GSM / GPRS / EDGE- SanDisk SDIN4C2 16GB MLC NAND flash.- Samsung KB100D00WM-A453 memory package and S5PC110A01 1GHz Cortex A8 Hummingbird Processor.- Infineon 8824 XG616 X-Gold baseband processor- Wolfson Microelectronics WM8994 ultra-low power audio codec.- Hidden underneath an EMI cover is the Broadcom Wi-Fi chip. (The chip reads: BCM4329GKUBG TE1043 P21)