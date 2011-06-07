Business | June 07, 2011
Magma validated for TSMC's Analog/Mixed-Signal reference flow 2.0
TSMC has validated the Titan Mixed-Signal Design Platform and FineSim SPICE and FineSim Pro circuit simulation products (Magma Design Automation) for inclusion in TSMC's Analog/Mixed-Signal (AMS) Reference Flow 2.0.
The TSMC AMS Reference Flow 2.0 targets its most advanced 28-nanometer (nm) process technology and includes a comprehensive design kit and new advanced custom design methodologies. Magma's Titan Mixed-Signal Design Platform and FineSim circuit simulator have been applied to support the enhanced flow. With Magma’s advanced technology and the TSMC AMS Reference Flow 2.0 flow, mutual customers can accelerate the design and manufacture of next-generation analog/mixed-signal IC designs.
Titan and FineSim provide a robust, integrated analog design and simulation platform that complies with the requirements of the TSMC AMS Reference Flow 2.0. Titan provides a Layout-Dependent-Effects (LDE)-aware flow that allows users to account for these effects during schematic design, and performs custom wire load emulation allowing users to include parasitic effects early in the circuit design and simulation flow. Titan also provides a parasitic wrapper that enables schematic engineering change order (ECO) emulation with parasitic and LDE parameters, allowing users to make schematic changes and factor in LPE and RC effects.
FineSim SPICE and FineSim Pro work with Titan to enable SPICE-level simulation and post-layout simulation with extracted parasitics. FineSim SPICE is a SPICE-level simulation analysis tool that incorporates transistor-level simulation analysis capabilities for mixed-signal and analog designs. FineSim Pro is the industry's first fast SPICE circuit simulator that supports multi-CPU simulations.
“Customers always seek better ways to achieve superior results in advanced technologies,” said Anirudh Devgan, general manager of Magma's Custom Design Business Unit. “By working with TSMC and providing advanced capabilities, faster throughput, higher levels of automation and allowing analog design reuse, Magma enables customers to develop highly differentiated products more cost effectively.”
"TSMC’s 28-nm process technology enables customers to improve timing, area and power on their designs, and achieving silicon success requires a complete design ecosystem that includes leading-edge analog and circuit simulation tools,” said Suk Lee, director of Design Infrastructure Marketing at TSMC. "By collaborating with Magma to include Titan and FineSim for the AMS Reference Flow 2.0, we can provide our customers with a robust design ecosystem.”
Availability
Titan and FineSim are currently in production release.
Titan and FineSim provide a robust, integrated analog design and simulation platform that complies with the requirements of the TSMC AMS Reference Flow 2.0. Titan provides a Layout-Dependent-Effects (LDE)-aware flow that allows users to account for these effects during schematic design, and performs custom wire load emulation allowing users to include parasitic effects early in the circuit design and simulation flow. Titan also provides a parasitic wrapper that enables schematic engineering change order (ECO) emulation with parasitic and LDE parameters, allowing users to make schematic changes and factor in LPE and RC effects.
FineSim SPICE and FineSim Pro work with Titan to enable SPICE-level simulation and post-layout simulation with extracted parasitics. FineSim SPICE is a SPICE-level simulation analysis tool that incorporates transistor-level simulation analysis capabilities for mixed-signal and analog designs. FineSim Pro is the industry's first fast SPICE circuit simulator that supports multi-CPU simulations.
“Customers always seek better ways to achieve superior results in advanced technologies,” said Anirudh Devgan, general manager of Magma's Custom Design Business Unit. “By working with TSMC and providing advanced capabilities, faster throughput, higher levels of automation and allowing analog design reuse, Magma enables customers to develop highly differentiated products more cost effectively.”
"TSMC’s 28-nm process technology enables customers to improve timing, area and power on their designs, and achieving silicon success requires a complete design ecosystem that includes leading-edge analog and circuit simulation tools,” said Suk Lee, director of Design Infrastructure Marketing at TSMC. "By collaborating with Magma to include Titan and FineSim for the AMS Reference Flow 2.0, we can provide our customers with a robust design ecosystem.”
Availability
Titan and FineSim are currently in production release.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments