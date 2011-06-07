Magma validated for TSMC's Analog/Mixed-Signal reference flow 2.0

TSMC has validated the Titan Mixed-Signal Design Platform and FineSim SPICE and FineSim Pro circuit simulation products (Magma Design Automation) for inclusion in TSMC's Analog/Mixed-Signal (AMS) Reference Flow 2.0.

The TSMC AMS Reference Flow 2.0 targets its most advanced 28-nanometer (nm) process technology and includes a comprehensive design kit and new advanced custom design methodologies. Magma's Titan Mixed-Signal Design Platform and FineSim circuit simulator have been applied to support the enhanced flow. With Magma’s advanced technology and the TSMC AMS Reference Flow 2.0 flow, mutual customers can accelerate the design and manufacture of next-generation analog/mixed-signal IC designs.



Titan and FineSim provide a robust, integrated analog design and simulation platform that complies with the requirements of the TSMC AMS Reference Flow 2.0. Titan provides a Layout-Dependent-Effects (LDE)-aware flow that allows users to account for these effects during schematic design, and performs custom wire load emulation allowing users to include parasitic effects early in the circuit design and simulation flow. Titan also provides a parasitic wrapper that enables schematic engineering change order (ECO) emulation with parasitic and LDE parameters, allowing users to make schematic changes and factor in LPE and RC effects.



FineSim SPICE and FineSim Pro work with Titan to enable SPICE-level simulation and post-layout simulation with extracted parasitics. FineSim SPICE is a SPICE-level simulation analysis tool that incorporates transistor-level simulation analysis capabilities for mixed-signal and analog designs. FineSim Pro is the industry's first fast SPICE circuit simulator that supports multi-CPU simulations.



“Customers always seek better ways to achieve superior results in advanced technologies,” said Anirudh Devgan, general manager of Magma's Custom Design Business Unit. “By working with TSMC and providing advanced capabilities, faster throughput, higher levels of automation and allowing analog design reuse, Magma enables customers to develop highly differentiated products more cost effectively.”



"TSMC’s 28-nm process technology enables customers to improve timing, area and power on their designs, and achieving silicon success requires a complete design ecosystem that includes leading-edge analog and circuit simulation tools,” said Suk Lee, director of Design Infrastructure Marketing at TSMC. "By collaborating with Magma to include Titan and FineSim for the AMS Reference Flow 2.0, we can provide our customers with a robust design ecosystem.”



Availability



Titan and FineSim are currently in production release.