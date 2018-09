Comparison: iPad 2 3G GSM & CDMA

© Apple

Apple decided to offer the iPad 2 in a number of flavors that would make Baskin Robbins proud: two colors, three drive capacity sizes, and three connectivity choices (Wi-Fi only, 3G GSM on AT&T, and 3G CDMA on Verizon). All in all, that's 18 different versions of essentially the same device.

“Our original iPad 2 teardown featured the black, 16GB, Wi-Fi only version. There's absolutely no reason why we'd take apart 17 other iPads, but we felt it worthwhile to at least document the differences between the Wi-Fi only, GSM, and CDMA versions”, states iFixit.There is one more antenna in the CDMA version of the iPad 2, which is similar to the antenna configuration of the Verizon iPhone 4. From top to bottom, a comparison of the WWAN antennas in the GSM, CDMA, and Wi-Fi versions, respectively.Obviously, the Wi-Fi version has no WWAN antenna and thus has no black plastic antenna window along the top edge of its case. Instead, it makes do with solid aluminum. Of the three, having the Wi-Fi-only version in your chest pocket is your best bet if someone decides to shoot at you.Then, the guys (and ladies) from iFixit decided to have a closer on the logic board in the Wi-Fi, GSM, and CDMA models (listed from top to bottom). - Fixit's 6-inch metal ruler is shown to provide scaling.Images- Qualcomm MDM6600 Baseband/RF Transceiver- Qualcomm PM8028 Power Management IC- Toshiba Y890A111222KA, likely a DRAM + flash MCP- Skyworks 77710 Power Amplifier Module- Skyworks 77711 Power Amplifier Module- Intel 36MY1EF containing 128Mb of Numonyx NOR flash and Elpida Mobile DDR SDRAM.- Infineon 337S3833 Baseband Processor- Skyworks & TriQuint Transmit Modules- Infineon 338S0626 GSM/W-CDMA Transceiver- Broadcom BCM4751 Integrated Monolithic GPS Receiver-----Source: iFixit. More can be found here.