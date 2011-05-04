Worlds first danish smartphone to arrive after summer

© Lumigon

Danish Lumigon with new Android-based smartphone after summer.

© Lumigon

– The development of complex euqimpment such as smartphones are always a great task taking longer than expected. Unfortunatly, this is almost a rule when it comes to our line of work. The component shortage from japanese suppliers do not make the task easier, sais the Sales- and Mareting Director to Electronic Supply.The new phone will feature a 3,5” screen with a resolution of 480 x 800, feature sound from Bang & Olufsen and have the ability to be used as a remote controler.