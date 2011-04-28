© Nokia

More details emerge on Nokia plan

After announcing the layoff of some 4'000 staff and the migration of an additional 3'000 staff from Nokia to Accpenture, new details have emerged.

The layoffs will affect units in Denmark, Finland and the UK.



Denmark



Business operations in Denmark will basically stop as the mobile phone giant will close its product development division in Copenhagen. This will result in the loss of 958 jobs. The total staff numbers in Denmark are roughly 1'000. The Danish sales and marketing organisation however, will continue in Copenhagen.



Finland



Finnish operations are said to make 1'400 staff redundant.



UK



Nokia's UK operations will lose 700 staff. Nokia employs around 2'400 staff in the UK, with its main sites located in London and Farnborough. Affected are jobs within the R&D departments. The office in Farnborough (Southwood) is scheduled to close by the end of 2012.



The London (Southwark) office is also set to close with staff migrating to Accenture



Nokia will retain offices in Bristol, Church Crookham (Hampshire) Cambridge and Soho (London).