Appendix C

© juan-jose-tugores-gaspar-dreamstime.com Application Notes | May 29, 2013
Obtaining reliable, wideband, sub-millivolt measurements requires attention to critical issues before measuring anything. A circuit board layout designed for low noise is essential. Consider current ﬂow and interactions in power distribution, ground lines and planes.
Examine the effects of component choice and placement. Plan radiation management and disposition of load return currents. If the circuit is sound, the board layout proper and appropriate components used, then, and only then, may meaningful measurement proceed.
The most carefully prepared breadboard cannot fulﬁll its mission if signal connections introduce distortion. Connections to the circuit are crucial for accurate information extraction. Low level, wideband measurements demand care in routing signals to test instrumentation.
Minimize the number of connections to the circuit board and keep leads short. Wideband signals to or from the breadboard must be routed in a coaxial environment with attention to where the coaxial shields tie into the ground system.
A strictly maintained coaxial environment is particularly critical for reliable measurements and is treated here1.
Figure C1 shows a believable presentation of a typical switching regulator spike measured within a continuous coaxial signal path. The spike’s main body is reasonably well deﬁned and disturbances after it are contained.
Figure C2 depicts the same event with a 3 inch ground lead connecting the coaxial shield to the circuit board ground plane. Pronounced signal distortion and ringing occur. The photographs were taken at 0.01V/division sensitivity. More sensitive measurement requires proportionately more care.
Figure C3 details use of a wideband 40dB gain pre-ampliﬁer permitting text Figure 12’s 200µV/division measurement. Note the purely coaxial path, including the AC coupling capacitor, from the regulator, through the pre-ampliﬁer and to the oscilloscope.
The coaxial coupling capacitor’s shield is directly connected to the regulator board’s ground plane with the capacitor center conductor going to the regulator output.
There are no non-coaxial measurement connections. Figure C4, repeating text Figure 12, shows a cleanly detailed rendition of the 900µV output spikes. In Figure C5 two inches of ground lead has been deliberately introduced at the measurement site, violating the coaxial regime.
The result is complete corruption of the waveform presentation. As a ﬁnal test to verify measurement integrity, it is useful to repeat Figure C4’s measurement with the signal path input (e.g., the coaxial coupling capacitor’s center conductor) grounded near the measurement point as in text Figure 13. Ideally, no signal should appear. Practically, some small residue, primarily due to common mode effects, is permissible.
Appendix C
Linear regulators are commonly employed to post-regulate switching regulator outputs. Beneﬁts include improved stability, accuracy, transient response and lowered output impedance.
APPENDIX C - Probing Technique for Sub-Millivolt, Wideband Signal Integrity
Linear Technology AN101
Please use the links below to navigate to the other part of this application note.
Obtaining reliable, wideband, sub-millivolt measurements requires attention to critical issues before measuring anything. A circuit board layout designed for low noise is essential. Consider current ﬂow and interactions in power distribution, ground lines and planes.
Examine the effects of component choice and placement. Plan radiation management and disposition of load return currents. If the circuit is sound, the board layout proper and appropriate components used, then, and only then, may meaningful measurement proceed.
The most carefully prepared breadboard cannot fulﬁll its mission if signal connections introduce distortion. Connections to the circuit are crucial for accurate information extraction. Low level, wideband measurements demand care in routing signals to test instrumentation.
Issues to consider include ground loops between pieces of test equipment (including the power supply) connected to the breadboard and noise pickup due to excessive test lead or trace length.
-----
-----
-----
-----
© Linear Technology
Minimize the number of connections to the circuit board and keep leads short. Wideband signals to or from the breadboard must be routed in a coaxial environment with attention to where the coaxial shields tie into the ground system.
A strictly maintained coaxial environment is particularly critical for reliable measurements and is treated here1.
Figure C1 shows a believable presentation of a typical switching regulator spike measured within a continuous coaxial signal path. The spike’s main body is reasonably well deﬁned and disturbances after it are contained.
Figure C2 depicts the same event with a 3 inch ground lead connecting the coaxial shield to the circuit board ground plane. Pronounced signal distortion and ringing occur. The photographs were taken at 0.01V/division sensitivity. More sensitive measurement requires proportionately more care.
Figure C3 details use of a wideband 40dB gain pre-ampliﬁer permitting text Figure 12’s 200µV/division measurement. Note the purely coaxial path, including the AC coupling capacitor, from the regulator, through the pre-ampliﬁer and to the oscilloscope.
The coaxial coupling capacitor’s shield is directly connected to the regulator board’s ground plane with the capacitor center conductor going to the regulator output.
There are no non-coaxial measurement connections. Figure C4, repeating text Figure 12, shows a cleanly detailed rendition of the 900µV output spikes. In Figure C5 two inches of ground lead has been deliberately introduced at the measurement site, violating the coaxial regime.
The result is complete corruption of the waveform presentation. As a ﬁnal test to verify measurement integrity, it is useful to repeat Figure C4’s measurement with the signal path input (e.g., the coaxial coupling capacitor’s center conductor) grounded near the measurement point as in text Figure 13. Ideally, no signal should appear. Practically, some small residue, primarily due to common mode effects, is permissible.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments