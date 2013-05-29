Appendix B

© juan-jose-tugores-gaspar-dreamstime.com

Linear regulators are commonly employed to post-regulate switching regulator outputs. Beneﬁts include improved stability, accuracy, transient response and lowered output impedance.

Inductors can sometimes be used for high frequency ﬁltering instead of beads. Typically, values of 2µH to10µH are appropriate. Advantages include wide availability and better effectiveness at lower frequencies, e.g., ≤100kHz. Figure B1 shows disadvantages are increased DC resistance in the regulator path due to copper losses, parasitic shunt capacitance and potential susceptibility to stray switching regulator radiation.The copper loss appears at DC, reducing efﬁ ciency; parasitic shunt capacitance allows unwanted high frequency feedthrough. The inductors circuit board position may allow stray magnetic ﬁelds to impinge its winding, effectively turning it into a transformer secondary. The resulting observed spike and ripple related artifacts masquerade as conducted components, degrading performance.Figure B2 shows a form of inductance based ﬁlter constructed from PC board trace. Such extended length traces, formed in spiral or serpentine patterns, look inductive at high frequency. They can be surprisingly effective in some circumstances, although introducing much less loss per unit area than ferrite beads.