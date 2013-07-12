© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Elektrobit and Daimler strengthen partnership

Elektrobit (EB) and Daimler are strengthening their partnership for developing Daimler’s embedded driver assistance software.

“This close cooperation between Daimler and EB, with EB taking the role of a direct software provider for driver assistance, is unseen before in the automotive industry,” said Alexander Kocher, president of EB’s Automotive Business Segment. “It underlines the growing importance of software as a key differentiation factor also in the driver assistance area, for both luxury and mass market vehicles and also mirrors the increasing separation of software from hardware components. Together with Daimler we are now developing strategies to meet the growing complexity of driver assistance.”



Joachim Missel, senior manager - Camera-Systems and Parking-Assistance Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler commented, “During the last two and a half years, we have delivered more than 230 version releases with 75 series approvals with EB – and all these releases have been on time. Thanks to EB’s expertise in developing automotive-grade software for driver assistance, we are able to deliver vehicles with a maximum of safety, quality and performance.”