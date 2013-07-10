© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Asset InterTech acquires Arium

Asset InterTech, a supplier of tools for embedded instrumentation, has acquired Arium , a California based, provider of software debug tools for systems based on Intel and ARM processors.

Arium’s debug tools will be integrated into Asset’s ScanWorks platform for debug, validation and test, making it a powerful and comprehensive non-intrusive toolset for chip and circuit board designers, manufacturing test engineers and troubleshooting support personnel.



“Arium has a long history – 35 years in fact – of developing innovative JTAG-based debug and trace tools for that layer of software between the operating system and the underlying hardware,” said Glenn Woppman, president and CEO of Asset InterTech. “Of course, faster software debug on prototypes of circuit board designs is crucial for moving designs into manufacturing sooner and accelerating new product introductions, but there is more to this beyond the tools themselves. By combining the expertise of our two organizations we are going to be able to help engineers solve a broader spectrum of problems with the kinds of non-intrusive methodologies that are best suited to today’s technology; methodologies that work from the inside out, not from the outside in.”



“We are very excited about joining forces with Asset because we’re convinced that embedded instrumentation is the technology of the future and it is well on its way to becoming a necessity for designers,” said Larry Traylor, president of Arium.



"Intel has a long history of collaboration with both Arium and Asset InterTech in enabling and validation work with our customers to bring the latest innovative Intel-based systems to market," said Hussein Mecklai, vice president, Intel Architecture Group, general manager, Intel Platform Validation Engineering. "We look forward to continued work with the combined expertise of the two companies."