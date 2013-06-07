© alterfalter dreamstime.com Embedded | June 07, 2013
LynuxWorks appoints new EMEA Sales Director
LynuxWorks Inc. appointed Lee Cresswell as Sales Director, EMEA.
Commenting, Robert Day, VP of Sales and Marketing, LynuxWorks, said, “LynuxWorks has a very strong portfolio of EMEA customers and an outstanding reputation for hard RTOS and embedded security solutions. Lee Cresswell is the right sales professional to capitalize on this position and deliver growth as we launch LynxOS 7.0 and roll out new embedded security solutions. We believe that Lee’s strong international embedded software sales experience and track record in successfully managing regional sales teams and channel partners will help us develop our profile in the EMEA market further.”
Lee Cresswell added, “LynuxWorks has one of the strongest brands in the embedded operating system market, and has an outstanding reputation for world-leading technology. I am excited to be offered the opportunity to take this technology to the EMEA market, and to take a strong and successful business to a new level. This is an exciting time to come on board, as LynuxWorks rolls out significant new software technologies and receives international recognition for its contribution to embedded system security.”
Lee Cresswell was most recently Director, International Sales at Real Time Innovations Inc, where he had responsibility for sales in the EMEA region including both direct and indirect accounts. Prior to this he held European sales positions with Certicom, Novell, Nexthop, Dexterra and Texas Instruments. He has also held a UK sales position with Wind River and he started his career in software development. Lee Cresswell has an MBA from the London Business School and a BSc in Computer Science from the University of York.
