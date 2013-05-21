© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

Thomas Sparrvik leaves Kontron

Thomas Sparrvik, Vice Chairman and CEO of Kontron America and Asia-Pacific, has decided to leave Kontron by the end of June to take on new entrepreneurial challenges.

Helmut Krings, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kontron AG stated, “I have worked with Thomas throughout his 13 years as a member of the Vorstand. His leadership has been instrumental in helping direct Kontron to a leading global position in our industry both through acquisitions and organic growth. The Supervisory Board recognizes his contribution and wishes him good luck in his future endeavors.”



Thomas Sparrvik commented, “I would like to thank the Kontron Supervisory Board, my peers and colleagues for the support they have shown me over these past years. There is significant satisfaction in seeing our many accomplishments and helping to contribute to the overall growth and recognition Kontron has today. I am confident that Kontron will continue to grow this industry with great success, and I wish everyone well.”