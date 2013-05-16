© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Congatec partners up with Tritech

congatec AG, a manufacturer of embedded computer modules, is partnering with Tritech in Sweden.

Tritech works in the development of advanced electronics with a strategic focus on COTS-based solutions.



Under the terms of the new partnership agreement Tritech and congatec cooperate to distribute products, develop customer-specific solutions and offer design and technical support services to OEM customers in Sweden.



"The technology and sales cooperation with Tritech is very important for congatec in order to address the growing Swedish market. Our core competence is to develop and deliver the most competitive industrial computer modules. Tritech is able to deliver complete solutions and services based on congatec’s COM Express / Qseven products and has a well-recognized ability to develop application specific solutions such as carrier boards and complete systems to the Swedish industrial market. Working with Tritech enables us to participate in complex and demanding projects," said Bernd Hacker, VP Sales&Marketing at congatec AG.



"congatec is a very important part of our total range of products, services, solutions and production support for the intelligent systems market. As an innovative company, congatec is a perfect fit for our strategy to be the leading technology supplier in our market segment. congatec is our key partner for embedded computing platforms,” said Jorgen Carlsson, Managing Director at Tritech Solutions.