Kontron presents new strategy
Kontron's CEO, Rolf Schwirz, has presented his strategic review as well as the cornerstones of his "The New Kontron" program. Internal opportunities to improve structures and processes - not yet been exploited in full.
"2013 represents a new start for Kontron. We have a lot of homework ahead of us to return Kontron to a path of sustainable and profitable growth. But we already know exactly which internal measures we need to take to boost our efficiency," said Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG. "We have held intense discussions across all corporate levels over recent weeks. I am now confident that we will pull together and implement the right measures to make Kontron fit for the future."
Acquisitions in recent years have increased the company's complexity, raising operating expenditure and diminishing profitability. The company now aims to counter this development decisively with an expanded strategy program. Internal opportunities to improve structures and processes, and to leverage synergies, have not yet been exploited in full.
"With our leading market position and high-quality products, Kontron is well positioned with customers to benefit from the enormous growth potential inherent in the ECT market," notes Rolf Schwirz. "We have a long tradition as a technology leader, and have countless times proven our innovative capacity through our excellent research and development work. We will build on these values to position ourselves better for the future."
The Management Board aims to use 2013 and the following year to transform Kontron AG. Revenue of between EUR 500 million and EUR 550 million is expected for the 2013 financial year. Gross profit and operating earnings are set to come in at around the previous year's level. By 2016, the Management Board aims to achieve a revenue level of a least EUR 650 million, an operating margin above 6 percent, and a gross profit margin of over 25 percent.
