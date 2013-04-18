© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

CFO leaves Kontron AG

Dr. Kaiser-Gerwens – CFO of Kontron AG - to leave the company for personal and professional reasons

Dr. Kaiser-Gerwens has decided to leave Kontron with effect from June 30th 2013. Dr.Kaiser-Gerwens has been a member of the Board of Management of Kontron AG since February 2011.



As CFO his major area of responsibility were finance, treasury, legal, M&A and internal audit.



Helmut Krings, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kontron AG: “I would like to thank Dr. Kaiser-Gerwens for his very professional contribution over the last few years. He has significantly contributed to globalize Kontron and to focus the company on the core business. Under his leadership Kontron secured it’s financing with sound financial ratios being the base for further top-line growth. We wish him all the best for his future. We have started the search for a successor.”



Dr. Kaiser-Gerwens: “I wish Rolf Schwirz and the new management team all the best in the fast growing Embedded Computing Market. I am convinced that the new organization with very qualified and highly motivated employees will result in a strengthened market position of Kontron.



Rolf Schwirz: “Since I joined Kontron end of last year I worked closely and on a very professional base with Dr Kaiser-Gerwens. I regret that he is going to leave Kontron and would like to thank him for his performance and wish him all the best.”