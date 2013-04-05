© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

32 to go from Elektrobit

Elektrobit Corporation (EB) has completed the measures to improve its cost structure that were started in February, 2013.

With these measures EB estimates to reach the targeted approximately EUR 2 million annual cost savings in its Wireless Business Segment, fully effective from the second half of 2013 on. The measures resulted non-recurring costs of approximately EUR 0.8 million that affect negatively the Company's operating result of the first quarter of 2013.



The underlying reasons for the measures to improve the cost structure were the changed business requirements. As part of these measures, EB reduced its personnel in the Wireless Business Segment globally by altogether 32 persons, 8 of them in Finland. In addition, EB also concentrated some of its Wireless Business Segment operations to Finland and moved the centre of its US operations from west coast to east coast, where many of the public sector customers are located. Currently Wireless Business Segment employs 538 persons in total.