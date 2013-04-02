© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

New contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has been awarded a contract with a customer in the Swedish Defense industry. The contract value is SEK 10 million (EUR 1.2 million) in total and will be delivered during the next year.

The contract comprises delivery of advanced computer solutions and products embedded in the customer's end products for the Defense market.



- We see strong demand for our robust and customized embedded solutions for use in rough environments, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.