Kontron: 2012 earnings affected by one-off effects

Kontron AG, the globally operating manufacturer of embedded computer technology (ECT), reports EUR 547 million of revenue in the 2012 financial year according to preliminary figures.

This is within the expected target corridor of EUR 540 million to EUR 555 million. The operating income [EBIT] will likely be around EUR minus 32 million.



A significant part results from impairment write-offs of around EUR 19 million due to goodwill impairment testing. In addition fourth-quarter earnings were also impacted by other one-off effects and continued margin pressure.