Eurotech expands distribution with Avnet

Eurotech, a supplier of embedded technologies, products and systems, announces the expansion of its distribution agreement with Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas.

This contract extension includes Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework, a device application framework, and the Everyware Cloud, an integrated M2M device and data management platform. Eurotech is distributed through the Avnet Embedded division of Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas.



“Eurotech has enjoyed strong reach into the North America embedded market over the past five years due to our relationship with Avnet,” said Greg Nicoloso, Eurotech CEO for North America. “By adding the Everyware Cloud platform to the Avnet line card, Avnet’s extensive sales teams can now offer clients an easy-to-deploy M2M integration platform, helping the end customer to drive improved operational efficiency and drive new revenue streams.”



“Adding Eurotech’s Everyware Cloud M2M platform enhances an already strong portfolio,” said Chuck Kostalnick, senior vice president, Avnet Embedded. “With the Everyware Cloud offering, we can help more enterprises fulfill the promise of the Internet of Things with a simple solution to gather valuable data from the edge of the network and make them actionable in the cloud.”