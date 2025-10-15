Ibiden expands IC substrate production with Ono plant

The Ono Plant acquired its factory site in September 2021, commenced construction in December 2022, and was completed in January 2025. As the company's largest domestic production area and a world-leading IC package substrate manufacturing facility, it is scheduled to sequentially begin mass production starting in October 2025, primarily for AI server products.

"The Ono Plant will serve as a crucial hub, significantly expanding our production capacity for AI server products. We are committed to establishing a system capable of responding swiftly and flexibly to our customers' diverse needs, contributing to the advancement of AI technology. We are deeply proud that Gifu Prefecture can support products that significantly underpin the world's AI infrastructure," said Ibiden President, Koji Kawashima, in a press release.

The demand for cutting-edge IC package substrates, primarily for AI servers, is rapidly expanding. The company aims to secure a large share of orders for high-value-added product orders by combining mass production at its Ono Plant with the utilisation of existing factories.