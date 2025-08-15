PTC, Kineco to co-develop aerospace components and structures

PTC Industries, an Indian manufacturer of high-precision metal components and materials, and Goa-based Kineco Aerospace & Defence have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and manufacture value-added aerospace components and structural assemblies.

This strategic collaboration between the two Indian companies brings together PTC’s expertise in high-integrity castings and exotic materials like titanium and superalloys and Kineco’s capabilities in lightweight composite structures for aerospace and defence applications to create a next-generation ecosystem for indigenous aerospace manufacturing, PTC said in a media release.

“Together, PTC and Kineco will be able to offer integrated solutions across metallics and composites addressing critical needs of Indian and global OEMs,” said Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of PTC Industries. “Both companies share a common vision: building an Atmanirbhar Bharat [Self-Reliant India] through high-precision engineering.”

“This partnership is a perfect blend of material innovation and manufacturing excellence,” said Shekhar Sardessai, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Kineco Group. “It paves the way for India to become a serious player in the global aerospace supply chain — not just in assemblies, but in core technologies and materials.”

The scope of the collaboration includes co-development of hybrid aero structures combining composites and metallics; localization of critical aerospace components, including flight-critical parts; joint participation in global RFQs, especially for civil and defence programs; and advanced R&D and technology transfer in collaboration with DRDO and other stakeholders, the media release said.