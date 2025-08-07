DNP to open first overseas R&D centre in the Netherlands

HTCE is a European innovation hub, where approximately 300 companies and research institutes, and more than 12,500 researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs come together to develop innovative technologies and products.

As an initial project, DNP will promote R&D into Co-Packaged Optics, which integrates optical communication technology with electronic technology to achieve a high information processing performance. Co-Packaged Optics is attracting attention as a next-generation semiconductor technology.

In July 2025, DNP signed an agreement with the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) on joint R&D into Co-Packaged Optics. These activities will be promoted in conjunction with the Photonic Integration Technology Centre (PITC), a research organisation located on campus that connects basic research to the mass production of photonic chips.

In order to accelerate the development of package components for Co-Packaged Optics, DNP will conduct three years of joint research with PITC, and other HTCE-based organisations. The goal is to acquire cutting-edge technologies, such as precision patterning technology for optical materials related to Co-Packaged Optics, as well as to develop new partnerships.