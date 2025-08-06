LS ELECTRIC, GE Vernova sign MOU to localize converter equipment

South Korea’s LS ELECTRIC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GE Vernova, a global energy solutions company, for localizing converter equipment for HVDC.

The two companies agreed to actively cooperate in technology to localize the converter valve, a core facility of gigawatt-level voltage-source HVDC, utilizing LS ELECTRIC’s HVDC production infrastructure.

Having already achieved localization of HVDC conversion transformers (CTR), LS ELECTRIC plans to embed GE Vernova’s advanced technology in converter valves to complete the localization of voltage-source conversion facilities, according to a media release.

HVDC technology converts AC power produced at power plants into high-voltage DC for transmission and then back into AC near the consumer. Compared to traditional AC transmission, it has lower transmission losses, is ideal for underground and submarine cables, and offers excellent economic and stable advantages for large-scale power transmission.

LS ELECTRIC aims to rapidly secure technologies related to converter valves and transformers. The goal is to acquire turnkey capabilities in conversion equipment to lead gigawatt-level projects.

To achieve this, both parties will maximize the synergy between GE Vernova’s globally proven advanced technologies and LS ELECTRIC’s production infrastructure, cooperating closely at each stage to reach goals such as localizing converter valves, securing domestic voltage-source HVDC equipment contracts, and entering the global market, the media release said.

LS ELECTRIC has been promoting the localization of core facilities at the country’s first HVDC-exclusive plant in Busan, capable of handling everything from parts receipt to performance testing, assembly, and commissioning.

“LS ELECTRIC established the first dedicated HVDC plant in Korea and is the only domestic business with experience in the HVDC CTR business,” said Koo Ja-Kyun, Chairman of LS ELECTRIC. “Through this collaboration with GE Vernova, we aim to achieve localization of the converter valve, a key facility of HVDC, to achieve independence in next-generation transmission technologies.”