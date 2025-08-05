San’an and Inari to acquire Lumileds

The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This transaction is the next step of our ongoing transformation. As the LED industry evolves and continues to mature, I am confident that Lumileds International will continue to be successful and accelerate its growth under the new ownership,” says Steve Barlow, CEO of Lumileds International, in a press release

Lumileds is headquartered in the Netherlands and develops LED technology and solutions for automotive, display, illumination, and mobile markets. The company employs about 3,300 people in more than 15 countries.

San’an Optoelectronics is a Chinese LED chip manufacturer with 2024 revenue of USD 2.2 billion. Inari Amertron Berhad, based in Malaysia, provides outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services.