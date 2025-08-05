Farnell strengthens partnership with Toshiba

Engineers and designers now have enhanced access to Toshiba’s latest low-voltage MOSFETs and advanced power components, among others. This development follows the completion of Phase 1 of Toshiba’s Kaga wafer fab expansion, which introduces new 300mm/12-inch wafer production lines, significantly increasing manufacturing capacity.

The collaboration strengthens local supply channels and supports the rising demand for high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions across key applications such as server AC-DC power supplies and base station DC-DC converters.

"Japan holds significant importance for us, and our enhanced partnership with Toshiba reflects our commitment to delivering advanced semiconductor solutions to meet the evolving needs of engineers and designers in the region. Toshiba's impressive LV MOSFET portfolio, supported by the expanded capacity at the Kaga factory, positions us to address the increasing demand for high-performance, energy-efficient components in Japan and beyond," says Adrian Cotterill, Power Segment Lead, Farnell, in a press release.