SkyWater Technology announces IP license agreement with Infineon

SkyWater Technology, a US-based semiconductor manufacturer, has announced a license agreement with Infineon Technologies, granting access to a robust library of silicon-proven, mixed-signal ASIC design IP.

This new IP enables customers to design and build high-reliability mixed-signal SoCs entirely within a secure US supply chain.

The licensed IP, originally developed by Cypress Semiconductor and validated in high-volume, automotive-grade applications, will be released through SkyWater’s S130 platform, according to a media release.

“This is about reshaping the future of semiconductor innovation in the US,” said Ross Miller, SVP of SkyWater’s Commercial and A&D Business. “Today, over 90% of global mixed-signal ASIC chip production happens offshore, despite these mature nodes being critical for automotive, industrial, and defense systems. We’re changing that. By combining proven, silicon-validated IP with trusted US manufacturing, we’re empowering customers to design and manufacture reliable mixed-signal ASICs at scale within a secure domestic supply chain.”

The S130 platform offers a suite of mixed-signal building blocks, including embedded Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) options and SRAM compilers. These capabilities have powered devices across automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer sectors. Now, SkyWater is extending this foundation to new ASIC developers, system companies and government customers seeking long-term support and scalable US manufacturing solutions, the media release said.

“The S130 platform has earned its reputation for reliability in demanding real-world environments,” said Percy Gilbert, SVP of Engineering at SkyWater. “By making this IP accessible, we’re enabling customers to reduce design risk, accelerate time to market, and lower development costs when building complex analog and mixed-signal ASICs — all while leveraging a mature, silicon-proven platform.”

SkyWater plans to integrate this IP portfolio into its Technology as a Service (TaaS) model, enabling customers to design sophisticated, high-reliability mixed-signal SoCs with components that have been validated in automotive and mission-critical real-world applications, the company said.