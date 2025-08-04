Nauticus signs Master Services Agreement with Advanced Ocean Systems

Nauticus Robotics, a US autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions company, has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Advanced Ocean Systems (AOS), a Florida-based business offering autonomous and remote systems development and integration capabilities.

The agreement is structured around an ongoing, multi-year commitment that is expected to see the two organizations collaborate on a range of projects designed to accelerate the integration of subsea robotics and autonomous systems, delivering new efficiencies to offshore industry operations, Nauticus said in a media release.

Under the agreement, Nauticus and AOS are planning to blend their engineering expertise and technical capabilities to address maritime autonomy opportunities. Each company has extensive experience of working with field-proven autonomy and remote systems—hardware and software—for deployment on and below the surface, including in ultra-deepwater subsea environments.

Immediate discussions include plans to use AOS’s state-of-the-art test lake facility in Stuart, FL, where they intend to begin a series of trials with Nauticus’ flagship autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), Aquanaut. In addition to advancing Aquanaut’s overall operating parameters, plans are underway to explore the best way to integrate the AUV into a broader collaborative ecosystem of unmanned assets, including uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) of various form and function, to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in the execution of subsea tasks, the media release said.

“We are excited to announce this new alliance and look forward to working with AOS and its affiliates to advance the ongoing trial, adoption, and integration of scalable autonomous and remote solutions into new and improved ways of working in offshore waters,” said John Gibson, President and CEO of Nauticus Robotics. “Our missions are perfectly aligned and seek to leverage the latest ocean technologies to challenge industry convention and bring about meaningful change to subsea asset management practices, from surface to seabed.”