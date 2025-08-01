LS Electric is partnering with Naver Cloud to accelerate the AI transformation of power systems and data centers, aiming to expand the market with advanced AI technologies.

The two South Korean companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aiming to pursue proof of concept and development cooperation for AI solutions specialized for power and data centers, cloud-based manufacturing execution system (MES) and factory energy management system (FEMS) solutions for manufacturing enterprises, and cloud conversion tailored for the manufacturing industry and joint solution development, according to a media release.

In particular, they plan to introduce AI agents by integrating Naver’s AI models into LS Electric’s power equipment diagnostic solution, enhancing customer convenience by enabling unskilled personnel to easily manage power equipment.

Furthermore, by incorporating AI and cloud technologies into LS Electric’s MES, FEMS and other smart factory core solutions, the companies aim to upgrade these solutions and actively explore new business opportunities based on them.

LS Electric plans to leverage Naver’s capabilities in AI cloud and edge computing infrastructure to promote technological cooperation throughout power, smart factory, and data center solutions, fostering expansion into diverse industrial sectors, the media release said.

“By merging LS Electric’s expertise in power equipment and smart factories with Naver Cloud’s hyperscale cloud and AI capabilities optimized for industry-wide solutions, we will advance our offerings into AI Power, AI Factory and AI Data Center solutions,” said LS Electric CEO Chae Dae-seok.