SUNOTEC, Sungrow sign 2.4 GWh battery storage agreement

SUNOTEC, a Bulgarian integrated solutions provider in the solar energy sector, and Sungrow, a China-based PV inverters and energy storage systems provider, have signed a strategic agreement to deploy 2.4 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across multiple solar power projects in Europe.

The upcoming portfolio includes several large-scale projects across Bulgaria, which will serve energy storage needs. Among the projects to be developed, there are some that will be supported by funds under Bulgaria’s RESTORE national support program, according to a media release.

Sungrow will supply its PowerTitan 2.0 battery energy storage system, while the string inverter SG350HX-20 and Sungrow’s MVS will be used for a hybrid project (PV and ESS) of the portfolio.

This agreement marks the first BESS project in Bulgaria with Sungrow BESS. For SUNOTEC, the collaboration underlines the company’s long-term strategy to accelerate the integration of flexible and smart energy systems into its solar infrastructure portfolio.

“The global energy transition depends not only on how much renewable power we produce, but on how intelligently we manage and store it,” said Kaloyan Velichkov, Founder and CEO of SUNOTEC. “This partnership with SUNGROW reflects our shared ambition to lead the next chapter of clean energy—by building resilient, storage-enabled infrastructure that brings stability, sustainability, and scale to markets across Europe and beyond.”

The 2.4 GWh of energy storage capacity will support grid stability, enable better renewable energy integration, and enhance the reliability of solar parks developed and constructed by SUNOTEC throughout Bulgaria and wider Europe, the media release said.