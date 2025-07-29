DPIIT partners with Ather to advance India’s clean mobility sector

The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy to accelerate the growth of India’s clean mobility and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The collaboration is being undertaken as part of the Build in Bharat (India) initiative led by the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a coalition of over 50 innovation-focused startups, according to a media release.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive partnership between DPIIT and Ather Energy that will focus on strategic mentorship for deep-tech startups, infrastructure support for startups in the EV value chain, joint innovation programs such as the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, co-hosted talent and skill development initiatives, and participation in events like Startup Mahakumbh.

The initiative is expected to support India’s transition towards sustainable transport and create a more enabling environment for manufacturing-oriented startups, the media release said.

“The electric mobility sector in India is entering a transformative phase,” said Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT. “Through this partnership with Ather Energy, we aim to catalyse the development of an enabling environment where startups can contribute meaningfully to EV manufacturing, battery innovation, and clean energy solutions.”

“We are happy to collaborate with DPIIT to strengthen support systems for hardware and deep-tech startups,” said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy. “With policy support and stronger industry participation, this initiative can help founders tackle core technology challenges and scale high-quality products from India.”